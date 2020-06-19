The present government is handling the country's problems successfully (Video)

Sri Lanka Nidhas Podujana Sandhanaye candidate Gamini Lokuge says that the present government is successfully handling the problems of the country and carrying out a proper administration.
He was speaking at a media briefing in Colombo today.
Friday, 19 June 2020 - 14:56
Sri Lanka Nidhas Podujana Sandhanaye candidate Gamini Lokuge says that the present government is successfully handling the problems of the country and carrying out a proper administration.
He was speaking at a media briefing in Colombo today.
A Police Constable attached to Kalmunai Police station commits suicide, using his official weapon. Read More
Comments on the political stage regarding the parliamentary elections.br /> Read More
Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami says that the Indian cricket team has an unprecedented level of fast balling resources in the team. He said that many... Read More