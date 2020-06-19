Authorities refuse to see the canal that feeds to cultivate 500 acres of paddy land (video)

A 6 km long canal which runs from Bogollagama to Danitha Tank was proposed to be constructed in 2009 to feed water to over 20 small tanks in the Nikaweratiya Divisional Secretariat Division parallel to the Deduru Oya Reservoir Project.

In time, however, the project's engineers thought that, depending on the location of the site, the construction of the canal would not have the desired effect.

The canal, which has been abandoned by the authorities for many years, is being constructed with the intervention of the farmers of the area for over 4 km.

At present, more than 500 acres of paddy fields in the area are cultivated for both seasons without any shortage of water.

Farmers call on the authorities to construct the canal in a suitable manner for them to make proper use of this water source.