Water pump that is operated without electricity - Innovated during the Covid-19 lockdown (Video)

There is a belief in society that a nation that does not invent new things will not come up.

This is a belief that has been further confirmed by Covid-19.

Covid-19 suddenly invaded human society, restricting the majority of people all over the world, to their homes.

Man, who fulfilled his daily needs from anywhere in the world for profit and convenience, with utmost confidence in globalization, was left to wonder what to do when international trade and travel were constrained.

However, during the Covid 19 period, many people, consciously or unconsciously, began to pay attention to various food crops.

What's more, they started using their time to focus on new innovations.

Nihal Ratnayake, a resident of Ridiketoliya, Mahiyanganaya, had to find solutions to the water problem in his home garden.

For this purpose, his automatic water pump was constructed using scrap iron, which does not require fuel or electricity to operate.