Sri+Lanka+Cricket+speaks+about+the+match+fixing+allegation++

Secretary of Sri Lanka Cricket states that if a request is made by the Sports Minister or the then Sports Minister, Mahindananda Aluthgamage, an investigation could be held on match fixing allegations regarding the 2011 World Cup Final.
Special Investigations Unit of the Sports Ministry stated that they will begin an inquiry following the complaint lodged by the Sports Ministry Secretary, on Mahindananda Aluthgamage's claim.
