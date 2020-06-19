Did the young couple at Hali Ella jump in front of the oncoming train? Photos

A woman was killed after being hit by a train in the area between the Haliela and Badulla railway stations.Our correspondent stated that a young man and a girl were hit by a train at around 2.20pm today (19th).A 21 year old security guard a resident of Haputalegama in Helawatta has been admitted to Badulla General Hospital with serious injuries.The driver of the train has stated that the boy and the girl had jumped on to the train traveling from Kandy to Badulla.However, Hali-ela Police said that they were investigating whether they attempted to commit suicide by jumping on to the oncoming train or they collided with the train.