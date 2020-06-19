සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Did the young couple at Hali Ella jump in front of the oncoming train? Photos

Friday, 19 June 2020 - 17:03

Did+the+young+couple+at+Hali+Ella+jump+in+front+of+the+oncoming+train%3F++Photos
A woman was killed after being hit by a train in the area between the Haliela and Badulla railway stations.

Our correspondent stated that a young man and a girl were hit by a train at around 2.20pm today (19th).

A 21 year old security guard a resident of Haputalegama in Helawatta has been admitted to Badulla General Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the train has stated that the boy and the girl had jumped on to the train traveling from Kandy to Badulla.

However, Hali-ela Police said that they were investigating whether they attempted to commit suicide by jumping on to the oncoming train or they collided with the train.



A Police Constable attached to Kalmunai Police station commits suicide
A Police Constable attached to Kalmunai Police station commits suicide
Friday, 19 June 2020 - 21:23

A Police Constable attached to Kalmunai Police station commits suicide, using his official weapon. Read More

Various views expressed in the political platforms - (Video)
Various views expressed in the political platforms - (Video)
Friday, 19 June 2020 - 20:19

Comments on the political stage regarding the parliamentary elections.br /> Read More

Mohammed Shami says that the Indian cricket team has the best bowling unit in the world
Mohammed Shami says that the Indian cricket team has the best bowling unit in the world
Friday, 19 June 2020 - 19:28

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami says that the Indian cricket team has an unprecedented level of fast balling resources in the team. He said that many... Read More



Trending News

STF arrest Kandane Sabeetha in Ragama
19 June 2020
STF arrest Kandane Sabeetha in Ragama
A bank guarantor for a loan stabs a female bank employee of a State bank in Wadduwa after a heated argument
19 June 2020
A bank guarantor for a loan stabs a female bank employee of a State bank in Wadduwa after a heated argument
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,947
19 June 2020
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,947
Update: 23 Coronavirus patients reported yesterday
19 June 2020
Update: 23 Coronavirus patients reported yesterday
Tharindu Ratwatte granted bail
19 June 2020
Tharindu Ratwatte granted bail

International News

Trump sought Xi's help to win re-election - John Bolton
18 June 2020
Trump sought Xi's help to win re-election - John Bolton
India, while peace-loving, is capable of giving a fitting reply if provoked - PM Narendra Modi
17 June 2020
India, while peace-loving, is capable of giving a fitting reply if provoked - PM Narendra Modi
Thailand lifts curfew after two months - no patients reported for 21 days
15 June 2020
Thailand lifts curfew after two months - no patients reported for 21 days
Popular Bollywood actor Sushant commits suicide
14 June 2020
Popular Bollywood actor Sushant commits suicide
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.