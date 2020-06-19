One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,948

One (01) more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
The country total has increased to 1,948 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
Friday, 19 June 2020 - 17:03
