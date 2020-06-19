A burning dead body found in the woods (photo)

The body of a person that was being burnt with tires has been located in a forest in North Arawwala area in Dambulla.

The police said that the body which was being burnt in an agricultural well was located after searching the area following an information received.

Police suspect that the crime may have been committed elsewhere and subsequently the body burnt in the well.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that more than 10 tires were used to burn the body.

Police have recovered several empty bottles of alcohol and a blood stained mamoty head, which is suspected to have been used by the perpetrators of the crime, some 200 meters away from where the body was burned.

No details have been revealed as to whether the victim was a male or female.

Police have recovered the skull and several bones from the burnt body.

The Dambulla District Magistrate has conducted an on-site investigation and the skeletal remains found on the orders of the Magistrate are being investigated.

Dambulla Police are conducting further investigations.