Police have recovered two firearms and several live ammunitions hidden near the house of a suspect named Lakshitha in connection with the shooting incident at the Soysapura Hotel.

A special team of the Mt. Lavinia police have discovered these hidden in a waste water pit in the suspect's home in Indibedda, Moratuwa.

A locally manufactured firearm, a 9mm pistol, live T-56 ammunitions and several empty T-56 ammunition shells, were found.

Police said that the suspect's mother has been arrested.