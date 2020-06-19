Another story revealed from the ETI inquiry - business plans not submitted

The Board of Directors of the loss making ETI had informed the Central Bank's Finance Board that the Company was working on a new business plan, but it was revealed today that they had not implemented such a plan.

This was at the Presidential Commission appointed to investigate alleged irregularities and misconduct of ETI.

Former Assistant Central Bank Governor Sirisena Sepala Ratnayake, the Chairman of the Board of Management of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka appointed on behalf of ETI and Swarnamahal testified today.

The loss-making company had told that they would submit a new business plan to the Monetary Board of the Central Bank when they were instructed to revive the operation. He told the commission today that the board had not submitted any business plans to CBSL even though they had said that they will submit a new business plan.

Attorneys presenting the matter before the Commission said that the sale of the shares of the ETI company was done under the requirements and supervision of the Central Bank.

However, the witness who strongly denied the allegations stated that the details of the sale were available with the board of directors who were holding office at that time.