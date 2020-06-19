සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

More than 2000 Sri Lankan expatriates infected with coronavirus - 21 have died

Friday, 19 June 2020 - 19:25

The total number of Coronavirus patients that have fully recovered from their infection in the country has increased to 1446 with 25 more people who have recovered being discharged from hospitals today.

Also, an infected person who arrived from India has been reported today. According to the Epidemiology Unit the total number of coronavirus infected persons reported in the country is currently 1948.

The Foreign Employment Bureau today said that nearly 2,000 Sri Lankans who are overseas have been infected with the coronavirus and 21 of them have died due to the virus.

71 Naval Personnel who were quarantined at the SLAF Quarantine Centre located in Iranamadu were released this morning.

This Quarantine Centre operated by the Sri Lanka Air Force was established on the instructions of the Commander of the Air Force, order to support the government’s efforts in controlling the spread of COVID-19 in Sri Lanka

The Naval Personnel who were released were also instructed to self-quarantine themselves for a further 14 day period before returning to duty.

The Government has decided to reopen all cinemas island wide from the 27th of this month

The island's cinemas, which were closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will reopen after 105 days.

The Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe yesterday issued a Health Guidance to reopen film halls.

When inquired the Secretary of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs Bandula Harischandra stated that approval will be granted under the Health Guidelines.

A Police Constable attached to Kalmunai Police station commits suicide
Friday, 19 June 2020 - 21:23

A Police Constable attached to Kalmunai Police station commits suicide, using his official weapon. Read More

Various views expressed in the political platforms - (Video)
Friday, 19 June 2020 - 20:19

Comments on the political stage regarding the parliamentary elections.br /> Read More

Mohammed Shami says that the Indian cricket team has the best bowling unit in the world
Friday, 19 June 2020 - 19:28

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami says that the Indian cricket team has an unprecedented level of fast balling resources in the team. He said that many... Read More



