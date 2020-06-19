Various views expressed in the political platforms - (Video)

Comments on the political stage regarding the parliamentary elections.br />
Friday, 19 June 2020 - 20:19
A Police Constable attached to Kalmunai Police station commits suicide, using his official weapon. Read More
Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami says that the Indian cricket team has an unprecedented level of fast balling resources in the team. He said that many... Read More
The total number of Coronavirus patients that have fully recovered from their infection in the country has increased to 1446 with 25 more people who have... Read More