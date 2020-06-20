Easter attack update -Firearms belonging to the slain police officer at Vavunathivu, recovered

According to summons issued to former minister Rishad Bathiudeen, he arrived today at the Presidential Commission of Inquiry probing into the Easter attack, to make a statement.

Former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen, who arrived at the commission at around 9.30 am left the premises at 12.15 pm sating he wanted to go to the mosque for prayers.

However, he was again summoned to the Commission's Investigation Division at around 2.00 pm.

After giving evidence to the commission, the former minister responded to the queries by journalists.

Meanwhile, Chief Inspector of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Saman Weerasinghe had been summoned to testify before the Presidential Commission investigating the Easter attack.

This was to inquire into the murder of two policemen at the Vavuniya Police Post on November 29, 2018.

He stated that he had gone to the Kattankudy police station and took custody of a suspect “Mohammed Sarif Adam Lebbe”, who was under police arrest on the instructions of SSP Shani Abeysekera and DIG Sudath Nagahamulla when he was investigating the April 26, 2019 bombing of the Batticaloa Zion Church.

He further stated that the suspect was taken to the Batticaloa unit of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at about 7.25 pm and recorded the statements.

The witness told the commission that he had to go to Nindavur on information provided by the suspect and that he had been guided by the suspect.

On his way to Nindavur, however, he stated that he had encountered an unexpected incident at Saindamardu, close to Nindavur.

The Commission inquired as to the details of the unexpected event.

"We were able to go only to the Saindamardu Al-Hilal Muslim Mosque. It was blocked by the army trucks near the school. It was in the form of a battlefield. Occasionally a few gunshots were heard. The STF officials said that we could not go on," said the witness.

The witness further stated that he then went with the STF officers who were in the car park and met the officers in charge of the roadblock and sought permission to proceed to Ninaduvar.

The witness told the Commission that according to the information given by the suspect in his custody, he had arrived at the house at 214, Mustakin Street at Nindavur around 11.15 pm.

He stated that he and his group entered the house after a special STF inspection.

The Commission inquired what was found in the house.

The witness stated that a revolver was found hidden in the kitchen window of the house, and that revolver which can hold six bullets had only four bullets.

The serial number A . S. 3887 of the revolver was visible. He said that although it was clearly identified as 3887, the other number had been scraped off and unreadable.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) officer said that in the house they found three laptops, a mobile phone, five parcels of clothing, 484/3, Vediya Road, Ederamulla, Wattala address and two CDs, two CDs, a driving license belonging to the suspect Mohamed Zarif Adam Lebbe.

On the following day, April 27, 201, at about 1.45 am, he had gone to arrest two other suspects in Kattankudy based on information from his suspect.

He said that two suspects, Hamza Mohideen Mohammed Imran and Abdul Manal Mohammed, were arrested in Kattankudy area.

Further interrogation of the three suspects revealed another stock of firearms buried on the same compound that explosives were recovered on January 16, 2019 at Lantoswatte estate in Wanathawilluwa, Puttalam.

He said that on April 27, 2019, a team of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), including the STF personnel and three suspects, entered Lactoswatte around 6.05 pm.

According to the witness, the STF personnel had excavated the site and found a black barrel that had been carefully buried, and then unloaded similar to a large blue barrel that had previously been found in Lactosewatte.

He said several firearms and ammunition were found in the area.

The Commission inquired whether the firearms belonging to the Vavunathivu Police Station were found in the possession of the firearms recovered from the Nindavur house and Lactoswatte.

The witness replied yes and said that the two firearms belonging to the two officers who were killed at the Vavunathivu police post, AS 3887 and the AS 3826 were found.