සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Land encroachment the historic Dewanagala Raja Maha Viharaya coming to an end (Video)

Saturday, 20 June 2020 - 7:12

Land+encroachment+the+historic+Dewanagala+Raja+Maha+Viharaya+coming+to+an+end+%28Video%29

The attack on the historic Dewanagala Raja Maha Viharaya in Mawanella from invaders is coming to an end.

The officials of the Department of Archeology and Buddhist Affairs together with the residents of the area have agreed to carry out the survey of the lands belonging to the Devanagala sacred area.

Hiru CIA will never hesitate to expose national crimes such as environmental degradation, destruction of archaeological heritage.

We have been able to open the eyes of responsible authorities on so many occassions.

The most recent example is the plunder of lands belonging to the Dewanagala Temple.

Over the past few days, Hirsh CIA has repeatedly revealed about the encroachments.

As a result, government officials including the Department of Archeology, Buddhist Affairs and Survey Department visited the sacred area.

At a meeting attended by the villagers, they expressed their views on the settlement of lands belonging to the Dewanagala Viharaya.



Brazil has 1 m coronavirus patients
Brazil has 1 m coronavirus patients
Saturday, 20 June 2020 - 7:41

Brazil has become the second country after the US to have more than one million coronavirus patients.It reported more than 55,000 infected persons yesterday.At... Read More

President marks his birthday today
President marks his birthday today
Saturday, 20 June 2020 - 7:31

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa marks his birthday today.Born on 20th June 1949, he had his preliminary education at Ananda Vidyalaya, Colombo.He joined the... Read More

'Rankettiya' arrested in Ragama
'Rankettiya' arrested in Ragama
Saturday, 20 June 2020 - 6:55

Viraj Anuruddha alias 'Rankettia', a member of an organized crime gang and his brother have been arrested with heroin in Magul Pokuna, Ragama.The suspects... Read More



Trending News

STF arrest Kandane Sabeetha in Ragama
19 June 2020
STF arrest Kandane Sabeetha in Ragama
A bank guarantor for a loan stabs a female bank employee of a State bank in Wadduwa after a heated argument
19 June 2020
A bank guarantor for a loan stabs a female bank employee of a State bank in Wadduwa after a heated argument
Did the young couple at Hali Ella jump in front of the oncoming train? Photos
19 June 2020
Did the young couple at Hali Ella jump in front of the oncoming train? Photos
Tharindu Ratwatte granted bail
19 June 2020
Tharindu Ratwatte granted bail
Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on an observation visit to Central Expressway
19 June 2020
Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on an observation visit to Central Expressway

International News

Trump sought Xi's help to win re-election - John Bolton
18 June 2020
Trump sought Xi's help to win re-election - John Bolton
India, while peace-loving, is capable of giving a fitting reply if provoked - PM Narendra Modi
17 June 2020
India, while peace-loving, is capable of giving a fitting reply if provoked - PM Narendra Modi
Thailand lifts curfew after two months - no patients reported for 21 days
15 June 2020
Thailand lifts curfew after two months - no patients reported for 21 days
Popular Bollywood actor Sushant commits suicide
14 June 2020
Popular Bollywood actor Sushant commits suicide
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.