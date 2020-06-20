The attack on the historic Dewanagala Raja Maha Viharaya in Mawanella from invaders is coming to an end.

The officials of the Department of Archeology and Buddhist Affairs together with the residents of the area have agreed to carry out the survey of the lands belonging to the Devanagala sacred area.

Hiru CIA will never hesitate to expose national crimes such as environmental degradation, destruction of archaeological heritage.

We have been able to open the eyes of responsible authorities on so many occassions.

The most recent example is the plunder of lands belonging to the Dewanagala Temple.

Over the past few days, Hirsh CIA has repeatedly revealed about the encroachments.

As a result, government officials including the Department of Archeology, Buddhist Affairs and Survey Department visited the sacred area.

At a meeting attended by the villagers, they expressed their views on the settlement of lands belonging to the Dewanagala Viharaya.