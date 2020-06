A statue of the Samadhi Buddha statue weighing over 3,200 kg and a height of seven and a half feet was airlifted today to be placed at the historical Mulkirigala Rajamaha Viharaya.

The Sri Lanka Air Force said that the statue of the Buddha was taken by air from the Weeraketiya Mandaduwa Stadium about 3 miles away.

MI-17 helicopters were used for this purpose.

This was the largest weight carried by the aircraft carrier in the history of the Sri Lanka Air Force so far.