Minister Wimal Weerawansa says that the government will never come to an agreement with the USA to sign the MCC agreement.

He said this while he was speaking at the Bellanwila Raja Maha Viharaya today.

Minister Wimal Weerawansa commenced his election campaign by visiting the Bellanwila Raja Maha Viharaya today and received blessings from the Maha Sangha.

Minister Weerawansa expressed his views to the media after giving a pledge for 19 areas.