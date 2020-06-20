සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

President marks his birthday today

Saturday, 20 June 2020 - 7:31

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa marks his birthday today.

Born on 20th June 1949, he had his preliminary education at Ananda Vidyalaya, Colombo.

He joined the Sri Lanka Army in 1971 and obtained an MSc in Defence and Strategic Studies from the University of Madras.

Undergoing advanced training in Pakistan, India as well as the US, he has been decorated with the ‘Rana Vikrama’ and ‘Rana Soora’ medals for his contributions in the fight against LTTE terrorism.

Retiring from the Army as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1991, he read for a postgraduate diploma in Information Technology from the University of Colombo and left for the US where he served at Loyola Law School in Los Angeles as a Systems Integrator.

With his brother Mahinda Rajapaksa being elected president in November 2005, he assumed duties as the Secretary of Defence and made an immeasurable service to conclude the fight against terrorism as a humanitarian mission.

He was the target of an unsuccessful LTTE suicide attempt in 2006.

In recognition of his service to restore peace to the country, he was conferred an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Colombo following public acclaim as a war hero.

At the presidential election on 16th November 2015, he was elected the seventh executive president of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka by polling 1.3 million more than his nearest challenger.
