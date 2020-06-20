SPs+appointed+to+cover+DIG+duties

Nine senior SPs have been appointed to cover the duties of DIGs with the approval of the National Police Commission and with the consent of the Election Commission.



Accordingly, J.A.U.P. Jayasinghe, S. Weerasekara and G. Aponso will cover the DIG duties at the police headquarters.



S. Nissanka (judiciary security), S.P. Sandanayake (Matale), P. Ranasinghe (human resources management), U.K. Marambage (state intelligence), L. Seneviratne (kennel) and K.D. Anil Priyantha (Matara) are the other appointees.