Leader+of+ransom+ring+arrested+at+Ranala

An underworld figure, Ravishan Jayatilake alias Puita, has been arrested by the STF at Ranala in Hanwella for running a ransom ring connected to imprisoned underworld leaders.



The STF media unit says a sword, a mobile phone, five SIM cards and empty T-56 cartridge were found from his possession.



It adds that the man has committed unlawful activities in collaboration with a remanded underworld member Indunil Kumara alias Indra via the phone.