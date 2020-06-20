Rehearsal+for+election+in+Colombo+today

Yet another rehearsal for the general election takes place today at Dematagoda in Colombo North.



Last weekend too, the Election Commission held several such rehearsals in accordance with health guidelines.



Today’s rehearsal will begin at 10.00 am, said director general of the commission Saman Sri Ratnayake.



Meanwhile, a meeting for assistant election commissioners, district returning officers and assistant returning officers in charge of arbitration management will happen at the commission this afternoon to discuss arrangements for the August 05 general election.



This meeting will be followed by similar discussions tomorrow in Kandy for officials in central and north central provinces, Ampara and Kegalle districts and in Vavuniya for officials in Jaffna, Kilinochchi, Mannar, Mullaitivu, Trincomalee, Batticaloa and Vavuniya.