Call for payment of farmers’ pension arrears

The All Ceylon Peasants Federation calls for the payment of pension arrears for farmers in 2012 and 2013.



National organizer of the organization Namal Karunaratne also wants the government to halt the Rs. 50 deduction from their pensions.



Meanwhile, farmers allege that they are yet to receive their pension for this month,



It is due between the 9th and the 12 of each month.



When contacted, chairman of the Agricultural Agrarian Insurance Board Premachandra Epa said pensions would be paid to the farmers on the coming Monday.



The cash vouchers have already been sent to post offices, he said.