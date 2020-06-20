Mishap on southern expressway injures 3 (video)

Four persons have been admitted to hospital with injuries following an accident near the 9th km post at Pinnaduwa on the southern expressway.
According to police, a small cab collided with a car on its way from Matara to Colombo which crashed into another car last night.
The injured are receiving treatment at the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital.
