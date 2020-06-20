Malinga’s strong response to match-fixing allegation (video)

Lasith Malinga has responded to the then sports minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage regarding the latter’s allegation of match-fixing in the final of the 2011 Cricket World Cup.



Malinga, who claimed the wickets of Sachin Tendulkar and Virendra Sehwag in that match, has taken to facebook to demand proof for the accusation.



Meanwhile, Aravinda de Silva, the chief selector at the time, told Hiru Sports that the sports minister had been informed about all information with regard to the Sri Lankan team members.



He called for an independent investigation by the ICC into the allegation.



