771+Navy+personnel+completely+recover

The Navy says 771 of its covid-19 positive personnel have so far reached complete recovery and discharged from hospital.
Saturday, 20 June 2020 - 9:30
The Central Bank of Sri Lanka says licensed commercial banks and National Savings Bank are required to suspend the purchase of Sri Lanka International... Read More
A person suffering from epilepsy drowned while bathing in the Kukurampola Ela in Buttala.The victim is a 34-year-old unmarried man.Police found his body... Read More
An attendant at Karapitiya Teaching Hospital has been attacked when he questioned a person without a protective facemask.The attacker, identified as a... Read More