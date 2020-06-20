Boy, aged 3, dies in road accident

A boy, aged three years, died on the spot in a road accident at Dippitigala on the Ratnapura-Pelmadulla main road in the early hours of this morning.
Police say the deceased was travelling in a speeding van which tried to overtake a bus.
The boy had had his head out of the van’s window, which hit the bus, killing him instantly.
