Decayed+pressure+bomb+parts+found+in+Haputale

Police have recovered two parts of what is believed to be a decayed pressure bomb from a private property at Bowawatte in Haputale.
Detected during a raid last night on a land with an abandoned house, the finding also contained two parts of a decomposed electric detonator.
The police media unit reports that the STF bomb disposal unit and the kennel division have been called to the scene for investigation.
