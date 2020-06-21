President confines birthday celebrations to religious activities (video/pictures)

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa confined his birthday celebrations today to religious activities.The president lighted clay lamps and made milk-food and Kapruk offerings at the historic Ruwanweli Stupa in Anuradhapura in the morning.It was presided by Ven. Uduwe Dhammaloka Thera.President Rajapaksa also garlanded the statues of King Dutugemunu and Queen Viharamaha Devi at the Stupa.He also paid homage at the shrine-room and the Devale there.Morning alms were also offered to the Maha Sangha.Top Buddhist clergy led by Ven. Pallegama Hemaratana, Ven. Nugatenne Pannananda, Ven. Walawahengunawewe Dhammaratana, Ven. Ralapanwe Dhammajothi and Ven. Bogamuwe Saddharansi Theras gave their blessings to the president.Also present on the occasion were prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, minister Chamal Rajapaksa and Basil Rajapaksa.