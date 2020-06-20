OIC+admits+not+arresting+Zahran+despite+presence+of+evidence

The then OIC of Kathankudy police has admitted negligence of duties where Zahran Hashim, his brother Mohamed Rilwan and two others could have been arrested without a warrant in connection with extremist clashes.



Inspector Nishantha Prabhath Kasturiarachchi testified yesterday before the presidential commission that inquired into the Easter Sunday attacks.



He was the OIC of Kathankudy police from August 2017 to January 2020.



The police officer said Zahran’s National Towheed Jamaath and Sunnathul Wal Jamaath factions clashed at Aliyar Junction on 10th March 2017.



Zahran, Rilwan, Army Mohamed and Usuf Anwar were to be arrested for attacking with swords, daggers and petrol bombs, but they had fled the area.



The then OIC said the suspects could not be arrested although a case was pending before the Batticaloa magistrate’s court at the time he assumed duties at Kathankudy.



Asked by the commission as to why he did not obtain an open warrant for their arrest, the witness said he could not do so as the government analyst’s report was not available then.



Checking the court reports, the commission inquired from him if he was not aware that the related report had been sent to the court on 30th January 2018.



The police officer replied in the negative.



Furthermore, the commission noted that there was adequate basis from the ‘B’ report before the court for the arrest of the suspects without waiting for the government analyst’s report.



When asked if there was evidence present in 2018 to make the arrests without a warrant, the then OIC admitted it to be true.



Questioned about his contradictory remarks, he acknowledged it as well as not having made use of the available provisions.



He remained unresponsive when the commission asked him if he would admit having neglected his duties.