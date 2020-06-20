Malfunctioned+fishing+trawler+crashes+into+rock

Five fishermen escaped after their malfunctioned multi-day trawler crashed into a rock while being towed to the Beruwala harbour early today.



The boat went to sea two days ago, but developed technical trouble four kms away from the harbour and started floating.



After being informed by its owner, Beruwala police sent a small boat for its rescue.



However, the trawler while being brought to the harbour met with the accident and was damaged.