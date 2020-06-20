Election+commission+to+discuss+upcoming+election

Five hundred persons participated in a general election rehearsal at a community hall near the Mattakkuliya police station in Colombo this morning in accordance with health guidelines, reports the Hiru News correspondent.



A similar event takes place at Sama Vihara at Dematagoda in the afternoon.



Last weekend too, the Election Commission held several such rehearsals for the August 05 election.



Meanwhile, political parties are holding their campaigning.



The UNP was carrying out its campaign in accordance with the health guidelines, said its senior vice president Daya Gamage.



The Samagi Jana Balawegaya will hold election meetings under the patronage of its leader Sajith Premadasa, said party activist Ashok Abeysinghe.



The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna was canvassing at the district level, said ex-MP Keheliya Rambukwella.



Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa of the Jathika Jana Balawegaya said they would start its campaign extensively in the coming week.