Sajith+says+that+he+will+take+charge+of+Sirikotha+after+election

Leader of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya Sajith Premadasa says that he will win the upcoming general election and take charge of the Sirikotha thereafter.



He made this comment during a speech at a public rally held at Dehiwala yesterday.



Meanwhile, former MP Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena said at a media briefing in Colombo today that he felt sorry for the remarks being made by SJB leader from time to time.



The UNP has been a party that experienced infighting for its leadership all the time, he added.