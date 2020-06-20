Modi+says+China+did+not+enter+Indian+territory

Days after a deadly border clash with China, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that Chinese troops did not enter the Asian nation’s territory "nor is any of our post captured."



During a virtual meeting with political parties, Modi assured opposition leaders that Indian borders are secure and the military is capable of mounting a defense.



His statement came after a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said its Chinese military did not cross the border during a skirmish

Monday that killed at least 20 Indian soldiers along the border in the Ladakh area of the disputed Jammu and Kashmir region.



Modi said India wants peace and friendship, but upholding sovereignty is foremost.



“Provision has also been made for fighter planes, modern helicopters, missile defense systems and other such needs of our forces. Through the recently developed infrastructure, patrolling capacity at the LAC has also increased,” he said.