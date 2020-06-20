1,472 Sri Lankans recover from coronavirus

A total of 1,472 Sri Lankans infected with the coronavirus have fully recovered so far, says the Ministry of Health.
Twenty six of them were discharged from hospital today.
Twenty six of them were discharged from hospital today.
Saturday, 20 June 2020 - 14:35
Former minister Risath Bathiudeen left the CID after giving a statement for nearly five hours.He arrived there around 11.30 this morning.He was questioned... Read More
The Central Bank of Sri Lanka says licensed commercial banks and National Savings Bank are required to suspend the purchase of Sri Lanka International... Read More
A person suffering from epilepsy drowned while bathing in the Kukurampola Ela in Buttala.The victim is a 34-year-old unmarried man.Police found his body... Read More