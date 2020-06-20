Public+awareness+on+road+accidents+to+resume+

Transport Services Management Minister Mahinda Amaraweera has instructed the National Council on Road Safety to resume its public awareness drive in the face of escalating road accidents.



In a statement, the ministry said road accidents were minimal during the quarantine curfew period from March to May.



With the relaxation of the curfew, fatalities and serious injuries from road accidents are on the increase again, it says.



The minister has also asked chairman of the council Anton De Mens for a report into road accidents that occurred between January 01st and April 30th.