395+arrested+in+search+operation+in+western+province

Police have arrested 395 persons during a search operation in the western province.
The operation was conducted from 6.00 am yesterday to 5.00 am today on the instructions of the province’s senior DIG Deshabandu Tennakoon.
Among the arrested are 161 suspects of drug-offences and 119 others for the possession of illicit liquor.
The operation was conducted from 6.00 am yesterday to 5.00 am today on the instructions of the province’s senior DIG Deshabandu Tennakoon.
Among the arrested are 161 suspects of drug-offences and 119 others for the possession of illicit liquor.