Midigama Rural Hospital neglected for 15 yrs. (video)

Sri Lanka’s health service has been commended both locally and internationally for its handling of the covid-19 threat, but still there are hospitals which fail to catch the authorities’ attention.



One of them is the rural hospital at Midigama in Matara.



Even with emergency and residential treatment facilities, it is today a neglected and dilapidated facility.



People have to go to hospitals many kilometres away due to the fault of the relevant officials.



They want the Midigama Hospital restored to its former condition 15 years ago.



