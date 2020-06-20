Walawa banana farmers face fertilizer shortage (video)

Banana farmers in Walawa, Embilipitiya say they are facing a shortage of fertilizer.



They request the government to consider a concession similar to the one being given to paddy farmers.



Around 20,000 banana farmers cultivate between 4,500 – 5,000 acres, irrigated by the Udawalawa Reservoir.



During the quarantine curfew, their produce had lost demand and had to satisfy with a price of between Rs. 10 and Rs. 12 per kilo.



With the government intervening to make purchases, they have been assured of a reasonable income.



