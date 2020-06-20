400 year wall paintings at Beligal Vihara being ruined (video)

The Beligal Purana Rajama Vihara, patronized by two kings, boasts of wall paintings that date back 400 years.



It was developed and offered to the Sangha by King Walagamba, who emerged victorious at war 14 years after losing the war.



Later, King Seethawaka Rajasinghe renovated it.



Now, the condition is deteriorating due to inaction by authorities.



A 120-year-old sleeping Buddha statue has been damaged by treasure hunters, says the temple’s chief incumbent.



