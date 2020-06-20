400 yr. wall paintings at Beligal Vihara face ruin (video)

The Beligal Purana Rajama Vihara, patronized by two kings, boasts of wall paintings that date back to 400 years.



It was developed and offered to the Sangha by King Walagamba, who emerged victorious at war after 14 years of losses.



Later, King Seethawaka Rajasinghe renovated it.



Now, their condition is deteriorating due to inaction by authorities.



A 120-year-old sleeping Buddha statue there has been damaged by treasure hunters, says the temple’s chief incumbent.



