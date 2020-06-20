China+denies+detaining+Indian+soldiers

China says it never detained Indian soldiers after Indian media reports said 10 of them were released after they were captured in a high-altitude border clash in the Himalayas which also left at least 20 Indian soldiers dead.



When asked about Indian media reports on Friday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said "China hasn't seized any

Indian personnel" after the two sides fought with nail-studded batons and hurled rocks at each other in the disputed Galwan Valley - the deadliest such clash in 45 years.



He added the two sides are in communication over diplomatic and military channels. "We hope India can work with China to maintain the long-term development of bilateral relations," he said at a daily briefing.



Earlier, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that Chinese troops did not enter the Asian nation’s territory "nor is any of our post captured."



During a virtual meeting with political parties, Modi assured opposition leaders that Indian borders are secure and the military is

capable of mounting a defense.