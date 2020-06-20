සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

China denies detaining Indian soldiers

Saturday, 20 June 2020 - 16:00

China+denies+detaining+Indian+soldiers
China says it never detained Indian soldiers after Indian media reports said 10 of them were released after they were captured in a high-altitude border clash in the Himalayas which also left at least 20 Indian soldiers dead.

When asked about Indian media reports on Friday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said "China hasn't seized any
Indian personnel" after the two sides fought with nail-studded batons and hurled rocks at each other in the disputed Galwan Valley - the deadliest such clash in 45 years.

He added the two sides are in communication over diplomatic and military channels. "We hope India can work with China to maintain the long-term development of bilateral relations," he said at a daily briefing.

Earlier, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that Chinese troops did not enter the Asian nation’s territory "nor is any of our post captured."

During a virtual meeting with political parties, Modi assured opposition leaders that Indian borders are secure and the military is
capable of mounting a defense.
Risath Bathiudeen leaves CID after 5 hr. questioning
Risath Bathiudeen leaves CID after 5 hr. questioning
Saturday, 20 June 2020 - 17:01

Former minister Risath Bathiudeen left the CID after giving a statement for nearly five hours.He arrived there around 11.30 this morning.He was questioned... Read More

Conditional suspension of ISB purchases for 3 months
Conditional suspension of ISB purchases for 3 months
Saturday, 20 June 2020 - 16:56

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka says licensed commercial banks and National Savings Bank are required to suspend the purchase of Sri Lanka International... Read More

Epilepsy patient drowns in Buttala (video)
Epilepsy patient drowns in Buttala (video)
Saturday, 20 June 2020 - 16:43

A person suffering from epilepsy drowned while bathing in the Kukurampola Ela in Buttala.The victim is a 34-year-old unmarried man.Police found his body... Read More



Trending News

Did the young couple at Hali Ella jump in front of the oncoming train? Photos
19 June 2020
Did the young couple at Hali Ella jump in front of the oncoming train? Photos
“I’m more dangerous than coronavirus, killed 2,000 – 3,000 soldiers on a single day” – Karuna Amman
20 June 2020
“I’m more dangerous than coronavirus, killed 2,000 – 3,000 soldiers on a single day” – Karuna Amman
Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,950
19 June 2020
Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,950
3200 kg Buddha Statue airlifted (Video & Photos)
20 June 2020
3200 kg Buddha Statue airlifted (Video & Photos)
'Rankettiya' arrested in Ragama
20 June 2020
'Rankettiya' arrested in Ragama

International News

China denies detaining Indian soldiers
20 June 2020
China denies detaining Indian soldiers
Modi says China did not enter Indian territory
20 June 2020
Modi says China did not enter Indian territory
Trump sought Xi's help to win re-election - John Bolton
18 June 2020
Trump sought Xi's help to win re-election - John Bolton
India, while peace-loving, is capable of giving a fitting reply if provoked - PM Narendra Modi
17 June 2020
India, while peace-loving, is capable of giving a fitting reply if provoked - PM Narendra Modi
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.