Hospital worker injured in attack

Saturday, 20 June 2020 - 16:36

An attendant at Karapitiya Teaching Hospital has been attacked when he questioned a person without a protective facemask.

The attacker, identified as a resident of Pitiwella in Boossa, had arrived with an injured person last night.

The attack victim is receiving treatment at the Karapitiya hospital, while the attacker has been arrested.
