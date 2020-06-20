Hospital+worker+injured+in+attack

An attendant at Karapitiya Teaching Hospital has been attacked when he questioned a person without a protective facemask.
The attacker, identified as a resident of Pitiwella in Boossa, had arrived with an injured person last night.
The attack victim is receiving treatment at the Karapitiya hospital, while the attacker has been arrested.
