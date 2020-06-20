Worker+at+Karapitiya+Teaching+Hospital+injured+in+attack

An attendant at the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital has been attacked when he questioned a person who was without a protective facemask.
The attacker, identified as a resident of Pitiwella in Boossa, had arrived with an injured person last night.
The assaulted victim is receiving treatment at the Karapitiya hospital, while the attacker has been arrested.
