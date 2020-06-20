සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Conditional suspension of ISB purchases for 3 months

Saturday, 20 June 2020 - 16:56

Conditional+suspension+of+ISB+purchases+for+3+months
The Central Bank of Sri Lanka says licensed commercial banks and National Savings Bank are required to suspend the purchase of Sri Lanka International Sovereign Bonds (ISBs) for a period of three months unless such purchase of ISBs is funded by using new foreign currency inflows to the banks.

The CB says the move is with a view to easing the pressure on the exchange rate and the stress on financial markets due to the impact of Covid-19 outbreak.

The directive has been issued in terms of the powers conferred by Sections 46(1) and 76(J)(1) of the Banking Act No. 30 of 1988, as amended.

These Directions shall be implemented with immediate effect, the CB says in a statement.

Commenting on this move, analysts say that not only domestic banks but the Treasury itself would benefit from early buy backs of ISBs which would save hundreds of millions of dollars for the Treasury generating instant profits.
