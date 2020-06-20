Premier+receives+blessings+in+Anuradhapura

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa today paid homage and received blessings at Ruwanweli Stupa and Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi in Anuradhapura.



He was in Anuradhapura to take part in religious activities connected to the birthday of president Gotabaya Rajapaksa.



The premier also called on chief incumbent of Atamasthana Ven. Pallegama Sirinivasa Thera and received his blessings.