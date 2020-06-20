සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Mashrafe Mortaza tests positive for coronavirus

Saturday, 20 June 2020 - 17:24

Mashrafe+Mortaza+tests+positive+for+coronavirus
Former Bangladesh cricket captain and MP Mashrafe Mortaza has tested positive for coronavirus.

Mashrafe's tests returned positive today and the cricketer has been in self-isolation at his residence in Dhaka.

Reports by the Bangladesh media suggest that some of his family members had tested positive earlier.
A request from the pepper farmers to the government
A request from the pepper farmers to the government
Saturday, 20 June 2020 - 20:45

Pepper growers request the government to ensure a reasonable price for their crops.They point out that pepper is being harvested these days and is currently... Read More

Another discussion on the polls held at the Election Commission today
Another discussion on the polls held at the Election Commission today
Saturday, 20 June 2020 - 20:43

Another discussion was held at the Election Commission today regarding the upcoming general election.The Election Commission stated that the focus of the... Read More

Another tweet from Mahela regarding Mahindananda's claims of match fixing (Video)
Another tweet from Mahela regarding Mahindananda's claims of match fixing (Video)
Saturday, 20 June 2020 - 20:52

Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene says that no one knows how to fix a match other than the 11 players who play on the field. Mahela made this... Read More



Trending News

“I’m more dangerous than coronavirus, killed 2,000 – 3,000 soldiers on a single day” – Karuna Amman
20 June 2020
“I’m more dangerous than coronavirus, killed 2,000 – 3,000 soldiers on a single day” – Karuna Amman
Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,950
19 June 2020
Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,950
3200 kg Buddha Statue airlifted (Video & Photos)
20 June 2020
3200 kg Buddha Statue airlifted (Video & Photos)
'Rankettiya' arrested in Ragama
20 June 2020
'Rankettiya' arrested in Ragama
Malinga’s strong response to match-fixing allegation (video)
20 June 2020
Malinga’s strong response to match-fixing allegation (video)

International News

China denies detaining Indian soldiers
20 June 2020
China denies detaining Indian soldiers
Modi says China did not enter Indian territory
20 June 2020
Modi says China did not enter Indian territory
Trump sought Xi's help to win re-election - John Bolton
18 June 2020
Trump sought Xi's help to win re-election - John Bolton
India, while peace-loving, is capable of giving a fitting reply if provoked - PM Narendra Modi
17 June 2020
India, while peace-loving, is capable of giving a fitting reply if provoked - PM Narendra Modi
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.