Mashrafe+Mortaza+tests+positive+for+coronavirus

Former Bangladesh cricket captain and MP Mashrafe Mortaza has tested positive for coronavirus.
Mashrafe's tests returned positive today and the cricketer has been in self-isolation at his residence in Dhaka.
Reports by the Bangladesh media suggest that some of his family members had tested positive earlier.
