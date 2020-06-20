Fire rages in Bandarawela forest reserve (video)

A fire is raging in the Dikarawa Forest Reserve in Bandarawela since this afternoon, according to our correspondents in the area.
It has spread to an area of around 20 acres and even reached very close to the Badulla-Bandarawela main road.
People are trying to control the fire in this reserve, which is home to several water springs.
It has spread to an area of around 20 acres and even reached very close to the Badulla-Bandarawela main road.
People are trying to control the fire in this reserve, which is home to several water springs.