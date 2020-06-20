Ex-village+council+member+hands+over+donation+to+president

A Rs. 5,000 donation to the Covid-19 fund by former village council member S.B. Hewaheta was received by president Gotabaya Rajapaksa from the octogenarian himself at Mirisawetiya today.



The 86-year-old from Medirigiriya had sent the cash, which he received as a coronavirous welfare allowance, along with a letter, to prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.



The PM’s office said the handover was facilitated on the occasion of the birthday of the president.