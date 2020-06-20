Train’s observation compartment derails near Pattipola

An observation compartment of a Badulla-bound train from Colombo derailed near the Pattipola railway station around 5.30 pm today.
Officers at the Nanu Oya Railway Station said the derailed compartment would be detached from the train to allow it to proceed to its destination.
There will be a delay in train services on the upcountry line until the derailed compartment is brought back on track.
