Covid-19+positive+Navy+personnel+reduces+to+130

26 covid-19 patients were discharged today increasing the total number of recovered to 1472.

While 1950 patients have been reported so far in the island, 467 remain under medical treatment.

Meanwhile out of the 901 navy personnel who contracted the virus, 771 who have recovered completely have been discharged.

Accordingly only 130 navy personnel remain under medical treatment.

Meanwhile speaking to us the navy media spokesperson lieutenant commander Isuru Sooriyabandara said that the Welisara navy camp which was temporarily closed owing to covid-19 will be re-opened next week under several phases.

Meanwhile 8,790,605 covid-19 cases have been reported so far around the world with 463,203.

US continue to lead with 2,297,642 cases and 121,414 deaths.