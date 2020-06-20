Rankatiya remanded “Puyita” released on bail

Ranketiya, an associate of drug kingpin and organized criminal Rathmalane Rohaa who was arrested during a special operation carried out by the Police Special Task Force yesterday, has been remanded until the 29th of June.



The suspect was remanded when the case was heard at the Welisara Magistrates Court earlier today.

Meanwhile, Don Lakitha Ravishan Jayathilaka alias puyita who was arrested on charges of kidnapping and aiding and abetting illegal activities was granted bail by the Homagama Magistrate's Court today.



The Organized Crimes Division of the Special Task Force arrested the suspect at a house on Kanda Road, Jalthara, Ranaala yesterday. The suspect was produced before the Homagama Magistrates Court by the Hanwella Police today.



Accordingly, the Court said the suspect was eligible for bail under the Offensive Weapons Act. However, Court ordered the Hanwella Police to file charges pertaining to the incident on Monday.