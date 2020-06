Former parliamentarian field marshal Sarath Fonseka says that Mangala Samaraweera leaving the Samagi janabala wegaya is a blessing.

He expressed this view at a media briefing held in Meerigama today.

He noted that if Mangala Samaraweera reprimands theras at the verge of the election it will cause problems in the country.

Therefore former MP Sarath Fonseka noted that he is personally happy about Mangala Samaraweera leaving.